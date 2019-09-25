NFL's Hollis Thomas Fired from Philly Radio Gig, Suggests Racial Discrimination

Breaking News Getty

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles star Hollis Thomas says his firing from his gig on a Philly sports radio station may have been racially motivated ... and a lawsuit is at least crossing his mind.

The 45-year-old former defensive tackle (who spent 10 seasons with the Eagles) made regular appearances on 94.1WIP -- until recently. Many wondered what happened -- and on Tuesday he went on Josh Innes' podcast to explain.

Long story short ... Hollis says he caught flack from WIP for appearing on Green Legion Radio, which WIP considers to be a competitor.

Thomas also says the station was upset because he didn't make a scheduled promotional appearance for the station ... but Hollis says the station didn't give him the details about the appearance until he was already booked to do something else.

Thomas says he was a part-time employee and felt he was allowed to take side gigs for extra money.

"Don't act like you all-in on Hollis Thomas. Because if you're not all-in with me, I'm not all-in with you."

Thomas also suggested a racial component to his firing.

"I could sue for discrimination because I am the only black guy up there .. and it looks real bad when you single out the one black guy who's just trying to make a little bit of cheese."

Innes, who is white, told Thomas not to sue because it would be a bad look for him. Thomas didn't completely dismiss the idea.