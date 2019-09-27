Dog The Bounty Hunter Diagnosed With Life-Threatening Heart Condition

Dog The Bounty Hunter has been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition ... only 3 months after his wife Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer.

Dog makes the stunning revelation on an upcoming episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" ... revealing he's been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

In the clip, Dr. Oz tells Dog he's a "ticking time bomb" before offering this sobering message ... "You're not going to be here with the way the heart is right now."

Dog says he learned of the scary diagnosis after he was rushed to the hospital a week and a half ago with chest pains.

It's not totally bleak for Dog ... he says he's on the road to recovery.

We broke the story ... Dog's family wanted him to make major lifestyle changes after the heart scare, and it seems like he heard their message loud and clear.