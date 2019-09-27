MMA Fighter Ralph Gracie Charged w/ Assault For Allegedly Attacking Fighter

Breaking News

Ralph Gracie -- 5th degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and ex-MMA fighter -- has been charged with felony assault ... after allegedly knocking a Jiu-Jitsu champion out cold with an elbow, and then kicking him in the face.

The alleged incident went down December 15, 2018 on the sidelines of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World Championships in Anaheim, CA.

Officials say Gracie -- whose grandfather Carlos Gracie developed Gracie Jiu-Jitsu -- attacked 5-time world champ Flavio Almeida ... elbowing him in the face, knocking him unconscious before kicking him in the face at least once.

Almeida suffered a concussion and lost 2 teeth in the altercation.

A Grand Jury convened in Orange County, CA and decided to charge Gracie with felony assault.

He's facing serious time behind bars.

To make matters worse for Ralph -- who owns several BJJ schools -- the alleged attack was caught on video.

Gracie's been charged ... but there's a problem. After the incident, officials say he fled to his native country, Brazil.