Guess Who This Smiley Face Turned Into!
9/30/2019 12:00 AM PT
It's unclear if this smiley girl grew up with a cousin named Seth or if she wore pink every Wednesday while growing up, but she definitely spent a lot of time in Allentown, Pennsylvania before hitting it big time in Hollywood.
Her mother was an occupational therapist and father a pharmacist. She started modeling when she was 11 and began acting in high school productions. She made it big in a screenplay by Tina Fey. She burst to stardom after landing the lead role in "Mamma Mia!" ... starring alongside Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.
