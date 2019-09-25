Jenny Piccalo on 'Happy Days' 'Memba Her?!

New York City native Cathy Silvers was only 19 years old when she landed the role of the teenage, boy-crazy best friend, Jenny Piccalo, in the last few seasons of the classic ABC sitcom, "Happy Days."

Cathy Silver was cast alongside epic actors like Erin Moran, as the best friend and kid sis, Joanie Cunningham and, of course, Ron Howard as the big bro and protagonist, Richie Cunningham.

Fun Fact: Cathy's real dad, Phil Silvers, was on one episode of "Happy Days" ... to play the father of Jenny Piccalo.