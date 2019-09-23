Mom in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' 'Memba Her?!

Oklahoma native Cindy Pickett was in her late 30s when she took on the role of the gullible and loving mother, Katie Bueller -- who can't believe her ill son could be absent niiiiiine times?! -- in John Hughes' 1986 classic movie masterpiece, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

Cindy Pickett was in the sick flick with an epic cast including Alan Ruck as the Ferrari-kicking Cameron Frye, Jeffrey Jones as the highly suspicious Principal Ed Rooney, Jennifer Grey as the pissed off sister, Jeanie ... and, of course, Matthew Broderick as the sly skipper, Ferris Bueller.

Pickett was also the hot mom, Connie, in the funny 1993 farm film, "Son In Law," with Pauly Shore.