Nevel Papperman in 'iCarly' 'Memba Them?!

Florida native Reed Alexander was only 13 years old when he landed the recurring role as the kooky critic, Nevel Papperman -- who is constantly obstructing Carly's show to score a smooch -- on Nickelodeon's technically-advanced kids comedy, "iCarly."

Reed Alexander shared screen time with other kid stars including Jennette McCurdy as the cohost and closest homie, Sam Puckett, Nathan Kress as the tech support friend, Freddie Benson, Jerry Trainor as the big bro and parental figure, Spencer Shay ... and of course Miranda Cosgrove as the show's star, Carly Shay.

Alexander was also in two episodes of "Will & Grace."