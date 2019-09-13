Annie in 'Friday The 13th' 'Memba Her?!

Robbi Morgan is best known for taking a stab at the role of the dog-loving camp cook, Annie -- who gets her throat slashed before she can even make it to Camp Crystal Lake -- in the classic 1980 fright film, "Friday the 13th."

Robbi Morgan killed it in the movie alongside other great actors including Kevin Bacon as the hot jock, Jack, Mark Nelson as the camp counselor cadaver, Ned Rubenstein, Adrienne King as the long-living Alice who makes it out with a machete ... and of course Betsy Palmer who plays the crazy murdering mother, Mrs. Vorhees.