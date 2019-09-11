Becca in 'Superbad' 'Memba Her?!?

Canadian-born actress Martha MacIsaac is best known for her role as the Goldslick love interest, Becca -- who parties too hard and pukes the bed -- in the 2007 coming-of-age comedy, "Superbad."

Martha MacIsaac joined an awesome group of young actors for the high school party film including Emma Stone as the party-hosting hottie, Jules, Jonah Hill as the home ec loner and party starter, Seth, Christopher Mintz-Plasse as the 25-year-old Hawaii native, Fogell AKA McLovin ... and of course, Michael Cera as the soft-spoken, angsty archetype and Becca's love interest, Evan.