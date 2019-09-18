Emily in '3 Ninjas' 'Memba Her?!

San Jose-born Kate Sargeant kicked her career off in Hollywood with the striking character, Emily -- who is the friendly neighbor girl and subject of the classic line, "Rocky loves Emily" -- in the OG 1992 kids karate movie, "3 Ninjas."

Kate Sargeant was alongside the butt-kicking cast including the three martial arts experts, Max Elliott Slade as the fast-moving Jeffrey "Colt" Douglas, Chad Power as the youngest boy who will eat anything, Michael "Tum Tum" Douglas ... and of course Michael Treanor as the solid love interest, Sam "Rocky" Douglas.

After "3 Ninjas," Sargeant was in one episode of "Sister, Sister" as well as the TV movie "Freaky Friday."