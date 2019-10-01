Darren Rovell Explains How Schools Will Cheat New NCAA Payment Law

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Darren Rovell has a warning to everyone who thinks the new CA law allowing college players to get paid for endorsements is all roses and sunshine -- "There will still be cheating."

EVERYONE is talking about the law after Gov. Gavin Newsome signed it on Monday while appearing with LeBron James on the NBA star's HBO series, "The Shop."

The law -- known as "The Fair Pay to Play Act" -- doesn't take effect until January 1, 2023 ... but Rovell is already breaking down the pros and cons.

The Pros ...

Rovell, who now works for the Action Network, says the law could be the "great equalizer" in college sports, allowing small schools to compete with the traditional powerhouses ... if they have wealthy boosters willing to plop down the cash to bring in top talent.

"Troy has a great booster," Rovell says ... suggesting ONE motivated billionaire could bankroll tons of paid endorsements for players and give them a serious edge in recruiting.

In other words, players could choose a school like Troy over Alabama or Ohio State if they're getting paid better.

The Cons ...

Rovell says schools will find ways to cheat -- and could concoct "sham endorsements" where players will get paid 15 times their market value as a way to beat the system.

As for the NCAA, the organization has spoken publicly AGAINST the new law saying it will significantly damage college sports as we know it.