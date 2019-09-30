LeBron James Praises CA Gov For Signing NCAA Bill, Changing 'Countless' Lives

Breaking News

LeBron James says the NCAA bill that CA governor Gavin Newsom just signed is going to change "countless" lives ... and he's praising the guy for coming on his show to put pen to paper.

Newsom joined LBJ on "The Shop" this week ... and put his signature on a law that will allow athletes at California universities to profit off their names and likenesses without penalty for the first time ever.

Of course ... the bill was STRONGLY opposed by NCAA officials, who said it would create an unfair advantage and blur the "distinction between college and professional athletes."

But, Newsom clearly disagreed ... and LeBron was fired up to help give him the platform to make the public signing.

I’m so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you. @gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it! @uninterrupted hosted the formal signing for SB 206 allowing college athletes to responsibly get paid. pic.twitter.com/NZQGg6PY9d — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2019 @KingJames

"I'm so incredibly proud to share this moment with all of you," LeBron said. "@gavinnewsom came to The Shop to do something that will change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it!"

Added Newsom, "It's going to change college sports for the better by having now the interests, finally, of the athletes on par with the interests of the institutions."