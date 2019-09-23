LeBron James' Jersey From '02 SI Cover Hits Auction Block, Could Get $300K+

Exclusive Sports Illustrated

LeBron James graced the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine in 2002 ... and if your bank account's big enough, you can own the jersey he rocked when he was introduced to the world.

Bron was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary HS in Akron, Ohio in '02 -- and the top-ranked player in his class -- when SI sent a writer and photographer to profile the future king.

The magazine -- featuring LBJ on the cover in his #23 gold mesh jersey titled with the words, THE CHOSEN ONE -- was released on February 18, 2002 ... when LeBron was 17 years old.

Now, the jersey James donned on the cover (he also wore the jersey for the majority of his junior season where he averaged 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists a game) is on the block at Goldin Auctions.

Ken Goldin tells us he expects the jersey -- which was given by LeBron to a long-time friend who held onto it 'til now -- could sell for mid-six figures (think 300k, 400k, $500k+).

Since the SI story, Bron's become arguably the greatest hooper of all-time -- racking up 3 NBA Titles, 3 Finals MVP's, 4 NBA MVP's and 15 All-Star nods -- and one of the most famous people on Earth.

The jersey King James wore when America first laid eyes on him can be yours ... if you're rich enough.