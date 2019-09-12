LeBron James Denied 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark ... You Can't Own That!!!

... You Can't Own That!!!

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

LEBRON JAMES BLOCKED!!!!! By ... the United States Patent And Trademark Office!!?!?!

Yep, The King's quest to trademark the phrase "Taco Tuesday" was REJECTED by the USPTO on Wednesday ... with the org saying the phrase is just too damn common for LBJ to own.

Bron's "Taco Tuesday" celebrations became a worldwide hit this summer due to hilarious videos of him screaming at the top of his lungs every Tuesday over his delicious meals.

The trend has caught on so much, LeBron -- who even made T-Shirts for the occasion -- tried to trademark the saying back in August to use as a marketing tool online.

But, in docs filed by the USPTO late Tuesday night, they shot down James' request ... citing it as a "commonplace message."

Essentially, the org says too many people use the phrase "Taco Tuesday" to describe their weekly Mexican meal ... and denied Bron's quest to own the saying.

Also, the USPTO says a "Taco Tuesday" trademark would infringe on a separate trademark that's already been registered, "Techno Taco Tuesday."

For real.

Doesn't seem LeBron will mind too much ... his "Taco Tuesday" game appears to be still going strong.

Which means ... MORE TIME FOR ANTHONY DAVIS TO PREPARE FOR THE NEXT ONE!!!