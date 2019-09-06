LeBron James Told Anthony Davis He Wasn't 'Fun Enough' at Taco Tuesday

Play video content

Anthony Davis might not be "Taco Tuesday" material ... 'cause the Lakers superstar is admitting LeBron James told him he's not FUN enough for his weekly ritual!!

The NBA 2K20 cover athlete was invited over to LBJ's L.A. mansion for the epic mealtime back in July ... joining in on the craze that's gone insanely viral. Seriously, the King's even trying to trademark the phrase, it's been THAT popular.

Play video content

AD is finally giving some behind-the-scenes details on the experience in a Q&A with fans on Friday ... saying he wasn't up to snuff on LeBron's fun meter.

"I've been invited once ... He said I wasn't fun enough, so hopefully I get invited back soon and make you guys laugh. If you can, make sure you enjoy Taco Tuesday with LeBron!"

To prove his value to LeBron's prestigious dinner ... AD let out his own "TACOOOO TUEEESDAYYYY" impression ... and we gotta admit, dude seems like he's been practicing.

Obviously, not just ANYBODY gets invited to the table for Taco Tuesday ... and now we know why.