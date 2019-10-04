Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

This adorable young girl is the daughter of Kenyan parents but was actually born in Mexico. After being raised in Kenya, she moved to the U.S. for college ... before starting a career in showbiz.

Her early gigs included working on production crews for several movies, including "The Constant Gardener," and she credits the film's star, Ralph Fiennes, as someone who inspired her to pursue acting.

Pursue she did, by first starring in a short film titled "East River" before moving back to Kenya and appearing on the country's TV series "Shuga." Then, she moved back to the states and enrolled in a master's degree program in acting at Yale.

Right after graduating, she scored her breakthrough role in the 2014 Oscars' Best Picture winner ... for which she also won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.