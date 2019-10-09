Richard Sherman Apologizes to Baker Mayfield for Handshake Gate, 'My Bad!'

Breaking News Getty

Richard Sherman wants to extend an olive branch to Baker Mayfield ... saying he's sorry for causing a massive controversy by alleging the Browns QB snubbed him of a handshake before Monday's game.

Sherman went OFF on Bake after the San Francisco 49ers destroyed Cleveland on Monday Night Football ... saying, "What's amazing and annoying was him not shaking hands at the beginning ... "That's some college s***."

The 4-time Pro Bowler went on to say Bake's non-dap was "disrespectful to the game" and the Niners saw it as motivation.

So Richard Sherman claims Baker Mayfield refused to shake his hand at the coin toss. This video seems to indicate otherwise: pic.twitter.com/4CgOsLKLPL — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 8, 2019 @Jake_Trotter

But, after footage seemed to contradict Sherman's side of things ... he decided to come out and say Mayfield deserves an apology for all the hubbub he started.

"It's definitely my bad," Sherman told "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday. "I never want anybody to have to deal with some stuff that they didn't do."

"And, so the questions that he's gonna get and the annoying, nonsense questions about some stuff that happened in a game that's already been done, sure he'll get an apology for that."

"I'll probably reach out to him via text or social media to actually get ahold of him and talk to him on the phone."

"Yeah, because that sucks. He definitely deserves an apology, and that's my bad on that."

Sherman says he meant what he said though ... that he DID feel disrespected by how Baker acted at midfield prior to the beatdown on the Browns.