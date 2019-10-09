Tim Tebow Warns Gators Fans Before LSU Game, Death Valley Ain't Easy!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Tim Tebow -- the GREATEST Florida Gators football player ever -- is issuing a warning to UF fans ... our team's good, but Death Valley is a HARD place to win!!

TMZ Sports saw Tim Wednesday morning in NYC ... and we asked him about #7 Florida vs. #5 LSU in Baton Rouge this Saturday.

The college football world is pumped for one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire season ... but what's Tebow think?

"They're doing well, this is a big weekend for them, though. Going to Death Valley is never easy."

If ya don't know ... Tiger Stadium, where LSU plays, is colloquially known as Death Valley -- and it holds over 100,000 fans.

So yeah, it's hard to beat LSU in their house.

But, if the Gators can topple star QB Joe Burrow and LSU, Tim put the would-be win into perspective in terms we can all understand.

"It'd be a big one for them."