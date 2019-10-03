Tim Tebow Gets Destroyed In Push-Up Contest During Prison Visit

Play video content Breaking News

Here's something you've never seen before ... Tim Tebow got dominated in a push-up battle -- all while he was spending time with inmates at a Texas prison!!!

Tim -- who's been preaching religion to people behind bars for YEARS -- visited the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville, TX on Thursday to talk with the guys.

But, at some point ... Tim put down the mic and put his arms to the test -- 'cause the ex-NFL QB went one-on-one with an inmate in a push-up contest ... and got DESTROYED!!!

The former Heisman Trophy winner actually threw up some amazing numbers ... in about a minute, he got his body up and down 71 times.

But, the other guy dominated ... doing 84 push-ups -- and a lot of 'em with better form than Tebow!!!

Of course, Tim was a gracious loser ... saying of the event after that he had a blast, regardless of the fitness L.

"So grateful to spend time with my new brothers in Christ at Alfred Hughes Unit and encouraging them in the hope that Jesus brings!" Tim wrote.

The ex-QB added, "Thank you to the Warden and the entire staff- thank you for opening your doors and letting us love on your boys today!"