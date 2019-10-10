Colin Kaepernick Releases 'Fact Sheet,' Let's Cut the BS

There's a Lot of BS About Me

Colin Kaepernick's team has released a 2-page "fact" sheet about the QB in the hopes of killing false rumors that have been dogging him ... and he makes it clear he still wants to play.

The document was issued by Colin's sports agent, Jeff Nalley -- who says in the 25 years he's worked in the business, he's never seen anyone treated as poorly and unfairly as Colin.

Nalley says he reached out to all 32 NFL teams but has gotten "little to no response."

"Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest," Nalley says.

"Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterward, Pete Carroll said Colin is a 'starter in this league.'"

The Seahawks incident occurred around early April 2018.

"No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary."

Nalley says rumors Colin is demanding a specific salary are "completely false" and the notion Colin doesn't want to play is just wrong.

In fact, Nalley says Colin has been "working out 5 days a week, for 3 years, in preparation to play again."

Play video content

Nalley says Kaepernick has proved he can fit into most NFL offenses.

And, get this, Kap's camp breaks down his last NFL season -- when he played for the 49ers in 2016 -- saying Colin was great despite playing with WRs who dropped a ton of passes.

Kap's rep points out in 2016, the 49ers ranked 4th in dropped passes and 29th in pass-blocking efficiency ... along with having the worst-ranked defense in the NFL.

"In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin's not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished."