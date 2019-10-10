Jets' Jamal Adams Has Fine For Hitting Baker Mayfield Overturned, 'HA HA!'

Breaking News

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams was dancing his face off Thursday ... 'cause the league overturned his fine for hitting Baker Mayfield -- AND HE WAS STOKED!!!

Back in Week 2 ... Jamal laid a questionable hit on the Browns quarterback -- and the superstar defender was PISSED after he was fined for it.

Jamal called it "bullsh*t" and appealed it ... and after he won this week -- he did a little victory dance and rubbed it in to reporters!!!

.@TheAdamsEra's reaction to winning his appeal: "I told y'all...I knew I was gonna win it, because it was legal. Ha haaa." pic.twitter.com/CCEQEFsaGF — SNY (@SNYtv) October 10, 2019 @SNYtv

"HA HA!!!" Adams said. "I told ya'll, if you just listen to me, I'm going to be completely honest, and I'm going to tell you straight up, I knew I was going to win it."

Adams -- who's KILLING It for NY this season -- said he's gonna do some big things with the fresh $21k that was returned to him for winning the appeal ... saying a gift for Mom is now on the way!!!

“I can spend that lovely money on my mother – for her birthday so, you know, I’m excited.”