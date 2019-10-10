Miley Cyrus Hangs All Over Cody Simpson After Hospitalization

Miley Cyrus showed everyone she can be a hanger-on -- and it doesn't hurt when the pillar is a chiseled dude like Cody Simpson.

Miley wanted to show her nearly 100 million followers the goods, and gotta say -- impressive. Cody and his pecs apparently were just what the doctor ordered, because she seems to be recovering nicely from a bad case of tonsillitis.

She was hospitalized earlier this week and said she underwent surgery. She wasn't specific, but she may be sans tonsils.

As we first reported ... Miley's new fling with Cody ignited earlier this month ... after her breakup with Kaitlynn and long after her breakup with Liam Hemsworth. Once pics surfaced of them making out she said he was exactly her type.