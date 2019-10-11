Kim Kardashian Stages Photo Shoot with Kids in Armenia

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took full advantage of the picturesque views in Armenia ... with a family photo shoot.

Kim, Kourtney and the entire fam dressed up in an all-black ensemble during their trip to Armenia. The entire brood joined in on the festivities ... North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Looks like the family -- joined by a professional photog -- opted for a mountain backdrop near the famed Temple of Garni ... a structure originally built in the 1st century AD by King Tiridates I as a temple to the Sun God Mihr. It was later turned into a royal summerhouse for King Tiridates II's sister. #SorryNotSorryForWorldHistoryLesson

Anyway ... helluva view. And, quite the exclamation point to what was a memorable trip. The family is now back home in California.

SplashNews.com