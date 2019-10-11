Kim Kardashian Stages Photo Shoot with Kids in Armenia
10/11/2019 11:34 AM PT
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took full advantage of the picturesque views in Armenia ... with a family photo shoot.
Kim, Kourtney and the entire fam dressed up in an all-black ensemble during their trip to Armenia. The entire brood joined in on the festivities ... North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Mason, Reign and Penelope.
Looks like the family -- joined by a professional photog -- opted for a mountain backdrop near the famed Temple of Garni ... a structure originally built in the 1st century AD by King Tiridates I as a temple to the Sun God Mihr. It was later turned into a royal summerhouse for King Tiridates II's sister. #SorryNotSorryForWorldHistoryLesson
Anyway ... helluva view. And, quite the exclamation point to what was a memorable trip. The family is now back home in California.
As we reported ... the Kim and Kourtney brought their kids to their family's ancestral land to baptize their kids. Kim was also a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology ... and the sisters also broke bread with the President of Armenia.
