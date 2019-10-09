Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Break Bread with President of Armenia

SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian has another presidential notch in her belt, but she brought some backup this time -- her sis, Kourtney Kardashian -- for a tete-a-tete with Armenia's big cheese.

The eldest Kardashians met President Armen Sarkissian Tuesday night ... breaking bread with him, and a small group, at the presidential palace.

Kim was business chic for the meeting -- a stylish suede-looking suit and diamond necklace ... while Kourt went with a black suit and a white blouse. Translation: Classy.

Sarkissian seemed pretty tickled with the meeting, grinning while raising a glass to his American guests. Far as we know, Kim did NOT ask Prez Sarkissian to investigate Taylor Swift.

Anyway, the Sarkissian meeting brings Kim's Presidential tally to 2 over the last 18 months. You'll recall, President Trump also sported a huge grin while meeting Kim in the Oval Office back in May 2018 to discuss prison reform.