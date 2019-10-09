Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Break Bread with President of Armenia
10/9/2019 9:39 AM PT
Kim Kardashian has another presidential notch in her belt, but she brought some backup this time -- her sis, Kourtney Kardashian -- for a tete-a-tete with Armenia's big cheese.
The eldest Kardashians met President Armen Sarkissian Tuesday night ... breaking bread with him, and a small group, at the presidential palace.
Kim was business chic for the meeting -- a stylish suede-looking suit and diamond necklace ... while Kourt went with a black suit and a white blouse. Translation: Classy.
Sarkissian seemed pretty tickled with the meeting, grinning while raising a glass to his American guests. Far as we know, Kim did NOT ask Prez Sarkissian to investigate Taylor Swift.
Anyway, the Sarkissian meeting brings Kim's Presidential tally to 2 over the last 18 months. You'll recall, President Trump also sported a huge grin while meeting Kim in the Oval Office back in May 2018 to discuss prison reform.
Kim's had a busy week in her motherland -- delivering a keynote speech and getting her kids baptized in Armenia's capital of Yerevan.
