Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Arrive in Armenia for Kids' Baptism

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went back to their roots ... and brought their brood with them for a religious rite of passage.

Kim and Kourtney are in Armenia's capital of Yerevan where they arrived with North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Mason, Reign and Penelope. The group made the trek Sunday to the St. Hovhannes-Mkrtich Church of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

It seems Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Reign and Mason are the ones getting baptized -- in Armenian culture, the person getting baptized wears all white. North was already baptized in Jerusalem back in 2015.

Penelope was wearing a purple dress, but it's unclear when and if she was baptized.

You can see the whole fam made their way to the church, with bodyguards in place to keep the crowd at a distance. Still, Kim did stop at one point to take selfies.