Mountain Bike Pro Jordie Lunn Dead at 36 After Crash in Mexico

Canadian mountain bike legend Jordie Lunn died after a biking accident in Mexico earlier this week ... his family announced on Friday. He was 36.

Lunn -- a BMX racer and free rider -- was trail riding in Cabo with his friends when he got into an accident and suffered a fatal head injury.

"Jordie lost his life doing exactly what he loved," Lunn's family said in a statement to Pinkbike.

Lunn was also well known for his crazy biking videos ... with some clips getting millions of views on YouTube.

"Jordie had an incredible 20+ year career as a mountain biker," his family continued. "He will always be cherished for his heart and love that he gave to his family, friends, and fans, as well as the incredible talent that he had on his bikes."

Lunn's friend, Greg Watts, was with him during the trip ... and released a statement on Friday, saying "GUTTED. We lost a human that you hope everyone could be like."

"If he doesn’t make it to heaven then heaven doesn’t f*cking exist. I had the pleasure of spending his last few hours alive with him along with [Darren Berrecloth, Brayden Barrett Hay and Lone Wolf Productions] and he was truly enjoying what he loved."

"Perfect day of riding in a perfect location. Just didn’t seem real and I still can’t grasp it. My condolences go out to his family because I know he loved his brothers and I know he was their glue."