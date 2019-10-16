Hundreds Of Birds Kill Themselves Crashing Into NASCAR Hall of Fame
10/16/2019 9:00 AM PT
Hundreds of birds launched themselves into the side of the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday night, killing themselves ... and the surreal scene was all caught on video.
A woman in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina filmed the chaos ... saying for OVER AN HOUR -- birds continued to kill themselves by running into the building's windows.
According to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue ... 310 birds total were found at the scene -- with 97 dead on arrival and another nine needing to be euthanized once they got to the shelter.
CWR officials add that 103 more are injured ... while 102 others are expected to survive after initially being stunned.
As for why they slammed themselves into the building ... a CWR spokesperson tells TMZ Sports, "These birds don't normally travel at night so we believe that their roosting area where they sleep was disturbed."
The org is asking for donations to help the injured birds ... calling the situation serious and saying they "desperately" need volunteers to help feed the wounded fowl.
