Snakehead Fish Panic Prompts GA to Order Fishermen to Kill Them All

Georgia DNR

A terrifying species -- known as the snakehead fish (yes, it's as scary looking as it sounds) -- has Georgia fishermen on high alert, and they've been ordered to KILL ON SIGHT!!!

Georgia wildlife officials put out the word about the killer fish because it's been spotted in a pond, and just one is enough to cause a panic. Here's why -- the snakehead devours everything in its path. According to officials, the adult snakehead is a voracious predator of other fish, frogs, small reptiles ... even birds and small mammals aren't safe.

Georgia DNR

Perhaps most terrifyingly, the fish -- which can grow up to 3 feet long -- can breathe on land! The only good news ... they don't eat humans, so this won't be a 'Sharknado' situation.

However, wildlife officials are concerned the species -- which is native to China -- will destroy Georgia's ecosystem. That's why they call fishermen the "first line of defense."

All fishermen in the state have been ordered to NOT catch and release the snakehead. Instead, they MUST "Kill it immediately," and keeping in mind they can breathe air ... they should be frozen.