Soccer's Roman Burki Makes 1-Handed Catch at Seattle Fish Market
Soccer's Roman Burki Sick 1-Handed Catch ... At Seattle Fish Market
7/17/2019 9:44 AM PT
WHAT A CATCH!!!
Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki -- one of the best in the world -- put his hands on display at a famous Seattle fish market ... and the footage is trout of this world!
Burki -- along with BVB teammate Marwin Hitz and former keeper Roman Weidenfeller -- volunteered to do some fish-catchin' Tuesday at the Pike Place Fish Market.
Fish catchin' at Pike Place is one of the big draws to the market ... and it's HARD -- imagine trying to grip on a full-grown, scaly, slippery fish!
But, when the salmon came flyin', Burki stepped up ... and caught the fish with ONE HAND!
The crowd loved it, the staff loved it ... and the fish didn't know any better because it's dead.
Who's hungry?!
The guys are all in the U.S. as part of an international tour -- in fact, BVB is taking on the Seattle Sounders of the MLS on Wednesday night ... followed by a friendly with Liverpool on Friday.
6 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.