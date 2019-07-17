Soccer's Roman Burki Makes 1-Handed Catch at Seattle Fish Market

Play video content Breaking News Scott Yoffe Communications

WHAT A CATCH!!!

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki -- one of the best in the world -- put his hands on display at a famous Seattle fish market ... and the footage is trout of this world!

Burki -- along with BVB teammate Marwin Hitz and former keeper Roman Weidenfeller -- volunteered to do some fish-catchin' Tuesday at the Pike Place Fish Market.

Fish catchin' at Pike Place is one of the big draws to the market ... and it's HARD -- imagine trying to grip on a full-grown, scaly, slippery fish!

But, when the salmon came flyin', Burki stepped up ... and caught the fish with ONE HAND!

The crowd loved it, the staff loved it ... and the fish didn't know any better because it's dead.

Who's hungry?!