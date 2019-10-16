Nats' Sean Doolittle Flashes Lightsaber In Nerdiest NLCS Locker Room Celly

Play video content Breaking News Washington Nationals

Ever seen Obi-Wan Kenobi rage his face off?? Well, this is as close as you're gonna get ...

Pitcher Sean Doolittle was close to making that a reality after the Nationals punched their ticket to their first-ever World Series ... whipping out a lightsaber for an epic locker room celebration!!

The Washington Nationals threw the most epic -- and equally nerdy -- party after beating the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4 on Tuesday ... pulling out all the stops to take in the huge win.

Don't believe us?? Just check out Nats aces Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer turning the NLCS trophy into a beer luge!!

Shirtless Brian Dozier bringing the party. And, yes, that’s Strasburg drinking from the trophy. pic.twitter.com/TqPLapd3bE — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 16, 2019 @Britt_Ghiroli

Of course, there was also the other usual champagne poppin' and beer showers, Trea Turner rocking his alma mater NC State's football helmet and Brian Dozier losing his shirt somewhere along the way.