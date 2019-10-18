NHL's Mat Barzal Cracks Kylie Jenner Joke After Taking High Sticks To Lips
NHL's Mat Barzal Took Hockey Stick to Face I Look Like Kylie Jenner Now!!!
10/18/2019 9:25 AM PT
Savage burn from NHL superstar Mat Barzal on Thursday night ... 'cause after he took a hockey stick to the face TWICE -- he said his lips looked like Kylie Jenner's now!!!
The New York Islanders center was popped in the mouth a few times by a high stick in his game against the Winnipeg Jets ... and when he was interviewed about his swollen face at intermission, things took a hilarious turn.
What’s a guy gotta do to get a lip kit @KylieJenner?? 💋 pic.twitter.com/AdL90lHmhH— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 18, 2019 @NYIslanders
"I feel like Kylie Jenner right now," 22-year-old Barzal said with a laugh ... "But, two high sticks there, it's unfortunate. That's hockey."
Of course, Kylie's fake lips are perhaps more famous than the entire league Barzal plays in ... but still -- BUUUURNNN!!!!
In case you care, Mat fought through the pain to dominate the Jets ... scoring two goals in the Islanders' 3-1 win.
As for his face ... we're pretty sure he's going to be just fine -- but he might not look so hot for a few days.
Maybe a KJ Lip Kit can help???
