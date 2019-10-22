AOC Rips Trump's 'Lynching' Tweet, Says He's Deliberately Baiting Us

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says President Trump is intentionally stirring up racial outrage in America by comparing his potential impeachment to a "lynching" ... and she believes it's all part of his master plan.

We got AOC on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, and she ripped into the President for the tweet that definitely got America buzzing -- equating his impeachment inquiry to mob violence. She got kinda choked up as she called his use of slave imagery "horrifying."

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019 @realDonaldTrump

She says what's even more disturbing is Trump using the word "lynching" on purpose. The freshman Congresswoman pulled back the curtain on what she believes POTUS is doing -- and it's all about riling up his base ... no matter how divisive it is to the country.