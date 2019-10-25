Hollywood Halloween Parties Kick Off with Paris Hilton Bash
10/25/2019 8:57 AM PT
Halloween has officially hit Hollywood -- with massive parties to kick-off the holiday -- including star-studded events held by Paris Hilton and Dan Bilzerian.
Paris' party was held at a massive estate in Beverly Hills ... guests included Heidi Klum and her hubby, Kelly Osbourne, Paris Jackson, Jason Derulo and Ryan Phillippe. Paris was decked out in a super-hero worthy costume.
Bilzerian held his bash at a mansion in Bel Air with celeb buddy Diplo in attendance. The party even featured a neon haunted house for brave guests to walk through.
There are still plenty more parties ahead -- with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Casamigos event Friday -- so keep an eye out for the best-dressed celebs.
