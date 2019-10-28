Celebs At The Pumpkin Patch ... Gourdeous!

It is almost time to start carving those Jack-o'-lanterns ... and these famous faces are ready to hit up the pumpkin patch and bring home the perfect pump' to start hacking up!

From stars such as Rob and Bryiana Dyrdek to Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus, it's clear that even celebs are excited to get into the Halloween festivities!

Take a look at all the stars that are making it their mission to find the perfect pumpkin this year by scrolling through our gallery of celebs at the pumpkin patch ... see who is getting in the spirit!