Alex Trebek Joins World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to Raise Awareness

Alex Trebek feels he found out about his own pancreatic cancer too late, and he doesn't want others to do the same ... so he's out campaigning to raise awareness.

The "Jeopardy!" host released a PSA Wednesday, announcing a partnership between him and the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition ... in which Alex has vowed to help spread the word across the globe on the risks and symptoms of the often-deadly disease.

The reason ... the fact that pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a 5-year survival rate in the single digits in nearly every country, more than enough reason to get behind this cause -- is it sounds like Alex wants to help folks try and get ahead of it.

He says it rather matter-of-factly here ... he himself wishes he'd known sooner, and realized that the persistent stomach pains he felt prior to his official diagnosis were a symptom.

There are other symptoms too, that Alex outlines here ... mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin and eyes, among others.

Trebek is asking for the public's help with his newfound campaign, asking people to wear purple on World Pancreatic Cancer Day ... which falls on November 21. Of course, Alex is in the middle of his own cancer fight after announcing his diagnosis earlier this year.

He's currently undergoing a second-round of chemotherapy, and has suggested he would step away and give up his hosting duties if his skills start to diminish noticeably.