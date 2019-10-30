Earl Campbell On Fixing Texas Football ... 'You Got To Have A Black Quarterback'

'You Got To Have A Black Quarterback'

"You got to have a talented, black quarterback."

That's how legendary Texas running back Earl Campbell says he'd fix the Longhorns' woes ... and the 64-year-old seems dead serious about it.

The NFL Hall of Famer spoke with the Austin American-Statesman this week when he made the claim ... saying, "All these schools that are winning, even in the pros, have black quarterbacks."

Campbell added, "When guys are not open, something can still happen."

Texas has lost three games this season ... and has only won more than seven games in a season just one time since 2014. Its current starter, Sam Ehlinger, is white.

The Statesman reports Campbell cited successful QBs like Tua Tagovailoa (who's actually Polynesian), Vince Young, Jalen Hurts, Deshaun Watson and J.T. Barrett to back up his claim.

"Until the University of Texas realizes -- and nothing against Ehlinger, you got to have a talented, black quarterback."

Campbell played 4 seasons for UT from 1974 to 1977 ... piling up 4,443 rushing yards and 40 rushing TDs. He went on to have a legendary NFL career, rushing for 9,407 yards in 9 years.