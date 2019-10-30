Sexy Jessica Rabbit Costumes -- Guess Who!

Roger Rabbit's smoldering hot wife, Jessica Rabbit, in the 1988 animation mashup "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," has left a big imprint on these Hollywood hotties and has become a go-to look for celebs looking to show off some crimson curves.

Take a look at the red hot babes rockin' this fit through the years by scrolling through our gallery of celebs in the toon-inspired costumes and look real close and see if you can guess who is showin' off their stuff in this iconic red dress!!!