Sexy Jessica Rabbit Costumes -- Guess Who!
Sexy Jessica Rabbit Costumes Guess Who!
10/30/2019 12:01 AM PT
Roger Rabbit's smoldering hot wife, Jessica Rabbit, in the 1988 animation mashup "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," has left a big imprint on these Hollywood hotties and has become a go-to look for celebs looking to show off some crimson curves.
Take a look at the red hot babes rockin' this fit through the years by scrolling through our gallery of celebs in the toon-inspired costumes and look real close and see if you can guess who is showin' off their stuff in this iconic red dress!!!
"You don't know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do."
#WCW
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.