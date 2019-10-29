Famous Frights At Hollywood Horror Nights ... A Real Scream!!!

With Halloween just a few days away, there's really no better way to ring it in than with a classic fright fest!

These spooktacular stars have stepped into the scare zone and are ready to face their fears ... from stars like Robin Thicke, April Love Geary and Terry Crews to Billie Eilish, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict there seem to be plenty of brave celebrities who are down for the chills and thrills!

Take a good look at who else powered through the mazes at Hollywood Horror Nights this year by scrolling through our gallery of all the famous frights ... it's a real scream!