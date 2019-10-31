TMZ's 2019 Halloween Costumes Crush It With Pop Culture and Movies
10/31/2019 10:55 AM PT
Another Halloween, another spooktacular day at the office for the TMZ staff!!!
We brought our A-game once again on October 31, with a wide variety of costumes honoring -- or poking fun at -- some of the year's biggest stories and the most notable names.
Robert Kraft, R. Kelly, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Taylor Swift and many more celebs were all fair game ... along with the college admissions scandal and the chicken sandwich wars.
Of course, there's gotta be some movie love, and we didn't disappoint with characters new and old like Mr. Rogers, the Genie from "Aladdin," Harley Quinn, Jack Torrance, the dog from "Legally Blonde" and the entire main cast of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Happy Halloween, everyone!!
