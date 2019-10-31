TMZ's 2019 Halloween Costumes Crush It With Pop Culture and Movies

We brought our A-game once again on October 31, with a wide variety of costumes honoring -- or poking fun at -- some of the year's biggest stories and the most notable names.

Of course, there's gotta be some movie love, and we didn't disappoint with characters new and old like Mr. Rogers, the Genie from "Aladdin," Harley Quinn, Jack Torrance, the dog from "Legally Blonde" and the entire main cast of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."