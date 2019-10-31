Celebrities Go All Out for 2019 Halloween Costumes
10/31/2019 6:52 AM PT
Halloween's a lot like all the other holidays in one major way ... celebrities seem to have more fun doing it.
Huge stars like Drake, Kylie Jenner, LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Jordyn Woods, Sofia Richie, Kyle Kuzma and a bunch more went all out with their costume selections ... which range from hot Disney princesses to Edward Scissorhands.
Of course, it wouldn't be Halloween if some famous folks didn't dress up as other famous folks, which is why Hart went as his pal, The Rock (in his infamous '90s fanny pack look), Kuzma rocked a Blueface costume ... and Drake got done up like his dad.
Click through the gallery ... 'cause you gotta see Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky's commitment to creepy.
Happy Halloween!!!
