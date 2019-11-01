Felicity Huffman Enjoying Life on the Outside in Porsche Style

Backgrid

Felicity Huffman ain't letting probation life slow her down ... especially when she's got a classic Porsche.

The "Desperate Housewives" star and her hubby William H. Macy were spotted riding around town Friday in his classic Porsche. He was behind the wheel while she enjoyed the comfort of riding shotgun.

If nothing else ... Felicity seems content with putting jail life behind her as she moves on to the next phase -- probation. As we previously reported ... Felicity and William were spotted last week heading into a downtown L.A. building to meet with her probation officer.

The visit, of course, came on the heels of her getting outta jail after serving 11 days behind bars at FCI Dublin in Northern California for her role in the college bribery scandal.