TMZ Invites You to the #TMZChallenge, Win & We'll Fly You Out

Ever wondered what it'd be like to be a TMZ photog??? Well, wonder no longer and instead put your imagination to the test. Do it well ... and we'll hook you up!!!

That's right, folks. We're putting the #TMZChallenge out into the universe and inviting YOU to participate for a chance to win a free trip to L.A. Here's how to play ... do your best man-on-the-street style interview on camera (cell phones are fine) with literally anybody (yes, ANYBODY), ask some killer questions and engage in some stirring conversation, then share it on social media with #TMZChallenge and #Contest. That's it.

Still confused? All good ... just listen to our own photog, Charlie, here, and he'll explain it all. Then check out our own in-house versions of the #TMZChallenge to get you in the zone.

This guy up here is Derek ... he works here!!! Check out the interview we did with him, and you'll get the gist of how this works. And, if you're thinking of doing this outside, go ahead and watch our super spontaneous chat with Loren. Very TMZ-like, right? Exactly ... you get it.

Now, for parameters ... the #TMZChallenge runs from November 4 through November 17 -- that's when you should submit your vid. How to submit? Easy ... just upload your own TMZ-style interview on either Instagram, Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #TMZChallenge and #Contest.

If we pick yours ... we'll fly you and a pal to Hollywood for a few nights, get you on our TMZ Celebrity Tour and also on our show, "TMZ on TV," between the dates of Dec. 9-12. We'll even cover your hotel and transportation costs to and from the hotel and airport. How 'bout that?!?