Kyle Allen Shows Love For Cam Newton After Season-Ending Injury, Cam Responds

Breaking News Getty

Cam Newton's backup is showing love for the superstar QB after heading to injured reserve for the rest of the season ... with Kyle Allen praising Cam for being a great leader, despite his challenges.

The 30-year-old had been dealing with a nagging foot injury since the preseason ... and his 2019 campaign officially came to an end on Tuesday when the Panthers placed him on IR.

Allen -- who has done a solid job in 6 games without Newton -- showed major love for #1 following the news, saying "I watched this man do everything in his power to come back from his injury."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I watched him lead and be a great teammate day in day out. Thank you for setting the example. We got you."

Newton clearly appreciated the statement and responded with a nice comment saying, "Here for you my killa!!"

Of course, there have been rumblings that Carolina could part ways ⁣with Cam after this season ... given he's due at least $18 million in 2020 if he's on the roster. If the Panthers cut Newton, they'd be able to free up a bunch of cap space.