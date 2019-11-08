TMZ Challenge Lets You Win Trip to Hollywood and Appear on 'TMZ on TV'

Play video content

We have great confidence in TMZ users and viewers because we think there's someone out there who could give our photogs a run for their money.

So, here's the contest ... shoot a video on your cell phone where you have a TMZ-style convo with a friend, a child, a pet, a rando, etc. WE'RE NOT LOOKING FOR YOU TO SHOOT A CELEBRITY. Just find someone you know and have a fun, interesting, engaging conversation. You can talk about anything you want ... something funny, serious, snarky or anything in between.

Something under 2 minutes would be ideal, but there's no magic time -- it's more about quality. Translation: size doesn't matter.