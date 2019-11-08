TMZ Challenge Lets You Win Trip to Hollywood and Appear on 'TMZ on TV'
11/8/2019 12:30 AM PT
We have great confidence in TMZ users and viewers because we think there's someone out there who could give our photogs a run for their money.
So, here's the contest ... shoot a video on your cell phone where you have a TMZ-style convo with a friend, a child, a pet, a rando, etc. WE'RE NOT LOOKING FOR YOU TO SHOOT A CELEBRITY. Just find someone you know and have a fun, interesting, engaging conversation. You can talk about anything you want ... something funny, serious, snarky or anything in between.
Something under 2 minutes would be ideal, but there's no magic time -- it's more about quality. Translation: size doesn't matter.
Submit your entry to Twitter, Instagram or TikTok with the hashtags #TMZchallenge and #contest. We'll watch all the videos back in our offices and pick a winner, who will get 2 plane tickets to Hollywood. They'll also be on "TMZ on TV" and take the TMZ Celebrity Tour.
