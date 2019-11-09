What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Do not let these two almost identical images of Olivia Munn make things too ruff on you. Take a good look at this pic full of puppy love and see if you can find the sneaky switches made to this puppy pic!

The actress was spotted out at a Love Leo Rescue fundraiser in Los Angeles earlier this week. We have made some changes to the above photo of Munn and now it is up to you to figure out what the differences are between these two super similar snaps!