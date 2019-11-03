Sean 'Diddy' Combs -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
11/3/2019 6:02 AM PT
Sean "Diddy" Combs' good looks have not changed as much as his own name over the years!
Here is a 27-year-old version of the multitalented bad-boy rapper, flashing a smooth smile after winning Best R&B Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City back in 1997 (left).
And, 22 years later ... the now 49-year-old father of six -- who is going to celebrate his 50th birthday Monday -- was spotted earlier this week with the same facial fuzz at an event in Los Angeles, California (right).
Bad boy for life!
The question is ...
