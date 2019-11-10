Dan Bilzerian Says He'll Run Against Kanye for President in 2024

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dan Bilzerian says he's running for president in 2024 -- acknowledging he might just have to campaign against a fellow celeb in Kanye West ... who might have a better shot.

We got the playboy gambler Saturday at STAPLES Center -- where he caught the Logan Paul fight -- and asked about some of the craziest poker games he's been in and which players were involved. He says he's thrown down cards with Kevin Hart ... not Jay-Z though.

Our camera guy followed up by asking what Dan thought of Ye reaffirming his decision to make a run at The White House in a few years ... with a new name at that.

He says Kanye's better than Hillary Clinton, for sure -- seems he's not a fan of HC -- but then drops a bit of a bomb on us with an announcement of his own ... he wants to run himself.

It's unclear if he's kidding or not, but we'll take him at his word and count this as an official presidential proclamation -- DAN BILZERIAN FOR POTUS 2024. Time will tell, we suppose. Then comes an interesting question ... who gets President Trump's endorsement???