Kevin Hart Gets Standing Ovation at People's Choice Awards

Kevin Hart's getting back on his feet ... and he's got the support of Hollywood behind him.

Kevin made his first public appearance since his scary car wreck more than 2 months ago, to accept the Comedy Act Award at the E! People's Choice Awards Sunday night for his Netflix special, 'Irresponsible.'

The crowd gave Hart a standing ovation as he came out, and Robert Downey Jr. handed him the award.

Kevin said ... "First and foremost, man, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here." He went on to say he appreciates life more now after his accident, especially the things that really matter -- like his wife and kids.

Hart also thanked the people for their energy and support during his difficult time, saying ... "You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers."

As you know, Kevin was involved in a single-car crash on September 1 with 2 other people, and suffered serious injuries along with the driver. Hart's 3 spinal fractures required serious rehab and physical therapy ... which he recently updated his fans about.

