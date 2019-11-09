Kevin Hart Out for Dinner and Doing Well After Car Crash
11/9/2019 6:59 AM PT
Kevin Hart is recovering so well from his car crash .... he's now hitting the town!!!
Kevin and his wife, Eniko, rolled up to Mr. Chow Friday night in Bev Hills for a little grub. You wouldn't know he suffered grizzly back injuries from the accident back in September.
Kevin underwent surgery for 3 fractures, went to a live-in rehab facility for a while and then began intensive rehab at home. Nevertheless, he's made remarkable progress.
Kevin's even gone back to work -- not fully, but still ... he's done promotional shoots for 'Jumanji' and is keeping the schedule he set before the accident. We're told he has downtime so he's not missing any shoots.
BTW ... he didn't pick Mr. Chow by accident. It's one of 5 restaurants in town where you know you're gonna see paparazzi. So, Kev wanted people to see ... he's on the upswing.
