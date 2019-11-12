John Legend Named People's Sexiest Man Alive
John Legend I'm the Sexiest Man Alive!!!
11/12/2019 5:57 PM PT
John Legend has just joined the ranks of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba as People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
The announcement was made Tuesday night, much to the excitement of John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, who tweeted, "my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!" and "I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup."
John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN— People (@people) November 13, 2019 @people
Legend's accomplishments includes singing and acting -- to name a few -- and he most recently completed the cycle for an EGOT by winning a Tony award for co-producing the play, "Jitney."
John married Chrissy in 2013 and they have 2 kids together.
Congrats!!!
23 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.